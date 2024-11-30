Left Menu

Delhi's Toxic Air Costs Businesses Rs 2,500 Crore Amid GRAP-4 Restrictions

The severe air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, paired with GRAP-4 restrictions, has resulted in significant economic losses, estimated at Rs 2,500 crore over the past month. Businesses, tourism, and markets face considerable setbacks, urging authorities to tackle the pollution and alleviate financial impacts swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality crisis in Delhi-NCR is having a profound economic impact, with GRAP-4 restrictions exacerbating financial woes. According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), businesses have suffered estimated losses of Rs 2,500 crore over the last month.

"Retail markets in Delhi are experiencing a drastic slump as air quality dips into the 'severe' category," CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal remarked, emphasizing the diminishing footfall. Previously, 3-4 lakh visitors from NCR frequented Delhi for shopping, but numbers have fallen to around 1 lakh as pollution concerns deter potential shoppers.

The commercial sector isn't the only one affected. With losses hitting Rs 100 crore daily, the wedding and tourism industries are also struggling. Many events have been postponed as people avoid organising functions in the city due to the toxic air levels. Moreover, bans on construction have stalled projects and imposed extra costs, further straining workers' livelihoods as highlighted by CTI's Gurmeet Arora and Deepak Garg.

Delhi recorded eight 'severe' air quality days in the past month, pushing AQI levels up to records like 494 on November 18, causing grave concerns among authorities and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

