Indo-European Business Forum Highlights India-UK Economic Synergy

The Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) celebrated key entrepreneurs at its annual meeting in London. The event underscored the goal of strengthening economic ties between India and Europe, with a focus on India's 'Viksit Bharat' mission. Awards recognized contributions in fintech, AI, and investment management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:35 IST
The Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) marked a momentous occasion in London, recognizing high-achieving entrepreneurs fostering cross-border partnerships between India and Europe. Held at the esteemed House of Lords complex, the event underscored the burgeoning opportunities surrounding India's aspiration to blossom into a developed economy by 2047.

Among the distinguished honorees were Ashesh Jani, Co-founder and CEO of Ribbon Plc, named Fintech of the Year, and Shreeram Iyer, Chairman and CEO of Prisma.ai, recognized for his pioneering work in AI-driven visual recognition. The forum served as a platform to propel investments and strengthen economic relations amid renewed negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement.

The event echoed the visions of key figures, with Welsh Indian Labour MP Kanishka Narayan highlighting mutual economic interests between the UK and India. Karnataka's labor minister, Santosh Lad, also promoted the state as a lucrative investment hub. The gathering, hosted by British Indian peer Baroness Sandy Verma, united an array of parliamentarians, diplomats, and business leaders.

