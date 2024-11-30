Union Minister Piyush Goyal Pledges Support to Revitalize Assam's Tea Industry

Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured Saturday that the Centre will support Assam's tea industry in overcoming its challenges.

The announcement came during a meeting in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Industry Minister Bimal Bora.

Key concerns like export stagnation, auction inefficiencies, and climate change impacts were brought to the fore.

Additionally, the North East Confederation of Small Tea Growers Association urged enhanced funding for small tea growers and research initiatives. Declaring tea as India's national drink was also proposed.

Goyal pledged further consultations to devise effective solutions for the industry. Earlier, he visited the Kamakhya Temple during his tour of the city.

