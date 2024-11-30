Cyclone Fengal Brings Chennai Airport to Standstill

On Friday, Chennai airport announced the suspension of all operations until 4 am Sunday due to runway inundation caused by heavy rains from cyclone Fengal, leaving over 50 flights canceled and numerous passengers stranded.

The airport confirmed via 'X' that senior officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the swift resumption of services once meteorological conditions improve.

A WebEx meeting on November 30, 2024, involved stakeholders and meteorological experts to assess the impact, resulting in a NOTAM extending the operational closure. Passengers affected by flight cancellations and diversions are urged to consult their airlines for updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)