Air New Zealand Diverts Flight Due to Engine Trouble

An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington to Sydney was diverted to Auckland due to an engine problem. The Airbus A320 landed safely, and the airlines disclosed continued engine issues affecting their financial outlook. An investigation into the incident is underway.

  • Country:
  • Australia

An Air New Zealand flight en route from Wellington to Sydney was rerouted to Auckland following an engine failure. The incident occurred approximately an hour into the journey, according to the airline's flight operations leader, Hugh Pearce.

The engine shutdown prompted an immediate diversion, with the Airbus A320 safely touching down in Auckland shortly after 5:20 p.m. local time. An Air New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the aircraft's model and stated that a thorough investigation would take place.

The unscheduled landing is part of a broader pattern of engine problems affecting the Auckland-based carrier. Last month, Air New Zealand acknowledged ongoing engine difficulties that have impacted its financial performance, leading to a reduced earnings forecast for the first half of fiscal year 2025. The airline operates a fleet of 108 planes, connecting New Zealand with markets across Australia, the Pacific, Asia, and North America.

