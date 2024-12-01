Left Menu

Wipro Enterprises' Rising Revenue and Expanding Global Footprint

Wipro Enterprises, led by Azim Premji, reported a notable 9.8% revenue increase to Rs 16,902 crore and a substantial 35% profit rise to Rs 1,903.1 crore in FY24. The company has expanded its operations in multiple sectors including consumer care, lighting, and infrastructure engineering across Asian, European, and U.S. markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:51 IST
Wipro Enterprises' Rising Revenue and Expanding Global Footprint
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive financial leap, Azim Hasham Premji-led Wipro Enterprises announced a 9.8 percent increase in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 16,902 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024. The company's profit surged 35 percent to Rs 1,903.1 crore, according to its latest RoC filing.

The booming revenue figures reflect Wipro Enterprises' strategic expansion into diverse sectors, including consumer care, home products, aerospace components, and industrial automation, with operations spanning Asian, European, and U.S. markets. The flagship Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting contributed significantly to this growth, reporting a net revenue of Rs 10,269.5 crore.

Notably, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering demonstrated substantial revenue growth of 22.1 percent, underscoring the company's robust performance globally. With a significant footprint in home and institutional lighting, as well as manufacturing solutions, Wipro remains a formidable player in these industries.

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024