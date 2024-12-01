Wipro Enterprises' Rising Revenue and Expanding Global Footprint

In an impressive financial leap, Azim Hasham Premji-led Wipro Enterprises announced a 9.8 percent increase in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 16,902 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024. The company's profit surged 35 percent to Rs 1,903.1 crore, according to its latest RoC filing.

The booming revenue figures reflect Wipro Enterprises' strategic expansion into diverse sectors, including consumer care, home products, aerospace components, and industrial automation, with operations spanning Asian, European, and U.S. markets. The flagship Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting contributed significantly to this growth, reporting a net revenue of Rs 10,269.5 crore.

Notably, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering demonstrated substantial revenue growth of 22.1 percent, underscoring the company's robust performance globally. With a significant footprint in home and institutional lighting, as well as manufacturing solutions, Wipro remains a formidable player in these industries.