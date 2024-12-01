Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Attack on Indian Bus in Bangladesh Sparks Concern

An Indian bus traveling from Agartala to Kolkata was attacked in Bangladesh, triggering concerns over passenger safety. The incident, involving a collision with a truck and an autorickshaw, led to threats and anti-India slogans against passengers. The Tripura government is seeking more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, an Indian bus journeying from Agartala to Kolkata was reportedly attacked in Bangladesh, causing panic among the passengers. The bus, which was traveling on Bishwa Road in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, encountered a hostile environment after colliding with a truck and an autorickshaw.

The Transport Minister of Tripura, Sushanta Chowdhury, expressed his condemnation of the attack, highlighting how the situation escalated with locals issuing threats and chanting anti-India slogans. Chowdhury urged the Bangladesh administration to ensure the protection of Indian citizens traveling through the country.

This bus service, pivotal for reducing travel time and cost between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka, faces renewed scrutiny as concerns grow over the safety of passengers. Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, announced efforts to obtain more detailed information on the incident, underscoring the region's geopolitical sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

