Cross-Border Tensions: Attack on Indian Bus in Bangladesh Sparks Concern

In a shocking incident, an Indian bus journeying from Agartala to Kolkata was reportedly attacked in Bangladesh, causing panic among the passengers. The bus, which was traveling on Bishwa Road in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, encountered a hostile environment after colliding with a truck and an autorickshaw.

The Transport Minister of Tripura, Sushanta Chowdhury, expressed his condemnation of the attack, highlighting how the situation escalated with locals issuing threats and chanting anti-India slogans. Chowdhury urged the Bangladesh administration to ensure the protection of Indian citizens traveling through the country.

This bus service, pivotal for reducing travel time and cost between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka, faces renewed scrutiny as concerns grow over the safety of passengers. Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, announced efforts to obtain more detailed information on the incident, underscoring the region's geopolitical sensitivities.

