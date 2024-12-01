Left Menu

PIA Anticipates European Route Resumption After EU Lift

Pakistan International Airlines plans to resume its European routes soon, aiming for several UK destinations, after the EU aviation regulator lifted its operational ban. The airline expects to begin flights to Paris within weeks, with London, Manchester, and Birmingham as key UK destinations upon receiving further approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:48 IST
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is preparing to resume its European routes in the near future, focusing on several destinations in the UK. This follows the lifting of an operational ban by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

EASA suspended PIA's authorisation to operate in the EU in June 2020, citing concerns about Pakistani authorities' capacity to uphold international aviation standards. This occurred amidst scrutiny of pilot licenses after a tragic crash. PIA intends to approach the UK's Department for Transport to restart UK routes, contingent on EASA's clearance.

The airline plans to begin flights to Paris within three to four weeks. With UK approvals, London, Manchester, and Birmingham emerge as primary targets. PIA advocates that the lifting of the ban will boost their revenue and value, especially amid ongoing privatisation discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

