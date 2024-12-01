Left Menu

TVS Motor Company Reports Impressive Sales Growth in November

TVS Motor Company announced a notable sales uptick for November, with a 10% overall increase, driven by a 12% rise in two-wheeler sales and a remarkable 57% hike in electric vehicle sales. While three-wheeler sales dipped, exports surged by 25% year-on-year.

TVS Motor Company Reports Impressive Sales Growth in November
TVS Motor Company has showcased a significant 10% rise in overall sales for November, totaling 4,01,250 units. This is in comparison to the 3,64,231 units recorded during the same month last year, indicating a strong performance.

The company's two-wheeler segment played a pivotal role, witnessing a 12% increase in sales, reaching 3,92,473 units. Particularly notable was the growth in domestic two-wheeler sales, which climbed 6% to 3,05,323 units in November 2024 compared to 2,87,017 units in the previous year.

Moreover, TVS Motor Company's electric vehicles saw a substantial 57% rise in sales, totaling 26,292 units, as opposed to 16,782 units last year. Despite a decline in three-wheeler sales, which fell to 8,777 units from 12,128, exports recorded a robust 25% increase, totaling 93,755 units, up from 75,203 in November 2023.

