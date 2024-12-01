Tata Motors Continues Steady Sales Growth in November

Tata Motors Ltd experienced a modest rise in overall sales figures for November, announcing a total of 74,753 units sold. This marks a slight increase from the previous year's 74,172 units. The company's statement highlighted a 1% growth in domestic sales, reaching 73,246 units.

Passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles (EVs), saw a 2% increase, totaling 47,117 units compared to last November's 46,143 units. Domestic passenger vehicle sales echoed this pattern, also rising by 2% to 47,063 units.

In contrast, commercial vehicle sales saw a minor dip, decreasing by 1% to 27,636 units compared to 28,029 units during the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)