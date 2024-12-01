Broken Tracks at Dudhiya Khurd: Winter's Impact on Rail Safety

A railway line near Dudhiya Khurd station was discovered broken Sunday morning after a goods train's passage, causing alarm among officials and villagers. The incident highlights seasonal vulnerabilities in rail infrastructure.

Winter weather often causes cracks in rail tracks, prompting authorities to launch a detailed investigation. After detecting the crack, technical department teams commenced repairs, ensuring minimal disruption to subsequent train schedules.

The Public Relations Officer of Northeast Railway's Izzatnagar Division confirmed the resumption of regular services post-repair and assured ongoing efforts to enhance track safety during colder months.

(With inputs from agencies.)