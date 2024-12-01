Left Menu

Broken Tracks at Dudhiya Khurd: Winter's Impact on Rail Safety

A railway line cracked near Dudhiya Khurd station after a goods train passed, temporarily delaying passenger services. The Public Relations Officer stated that this is common in winter due to climate effects. Repairs were swift, while a thorough investigation is underway to pinpoint causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:29 IST
Broken Tracks at Dudhiya Khurd: Winter's Impact on Rail Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A railway line near Dudhiya Khurd station was discovered broken Sunday morning after a goods train's passage, causing alarm among officials and villagers. The incident highlights seasonal vulnerabilities in rail infrastructure.

Winter weather often causes cracks in rail tracks, prompting authorities to launch a detailed investigation. After detecting the crack, technical department teams commenced repairs, ensuring minimal disruption to subsequent train schedules.

The Public Relations Officer of Northeast Railway's Izzatnagar Division confirmed the resumption of regular services post-repair and assured ongoing efforts to enhance track safety during colder months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024