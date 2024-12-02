Markets on Edge: Dollar Surges Amid Global Economic Tensions

The global financial markets are in a state of flux as the dollar gains strength following comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Previously, Trump advocated for a weaker dollar to address the U.S. trade deficit; however, his recent remarks suggest a shift in policy.

This change caused the Chinese yuan to dip to a three-month low against the dollar. The Japanese yen also declined as the market projected future interest rate hikes, driven by the Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's optimistic comments on the economy. Signs of increased Japanese business investment further solidified these market expectations.

Investors are also eyeing upcoming ECB and Federal Reserve meetings, given the mixed economic signals from the U.S. market. Political instability in France adds to the financial uncertainty, with potential effects on France's deficit and borrowing costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)