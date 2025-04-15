Legal Battle Intensifies: Satyendra Jain and Bansuri Swaraj Clash Over Defamation Claims

A Delhi court granted four weeks to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj to respond to an application by AAP leader Satyendra Jain seeking her prosecution for defamation. The court also issued a notice to Swaraj concerning Jain's revision petition.

This escalation follows the trial court's dismissal of Jain's initial criminal defamation complaint against Swaraj on February 20. Jain's challenge centers on Swaraj's TV interview remarks on October 5, 2023, alleging false accusations of financial misconduct.

Jain claims the interview remarks were intended to damage his reputation and gain political leverage. The case underscores the contentious political environment and the serious legal implications of defamation in India.

