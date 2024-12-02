Left Menu

SpiceJet Secures Strategic Haj Flight Operations for 2025

SpiceJet has secured rights to operate Haj flights in 2025 from four Indian cities—Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya. The airline plans to operate over 100 flights, expecting 15,500 additional pilgrims compared to this year, with projected revenue of Rs 185 crore.

Domestic airline SpiceJet has announced that it has obtained rights to operate Haj flights in 2025 from four major Indian cities: Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya.

SpiceJet will manage over 100 dedicated flights using both narrow and wide-body aircraft, aiming to transport approximately 15,500 more pilgrims, translating to an 18 percent increase from this year's figures, stated the airline authorities.

The Haj pilgrimage season remains a vital revenue source for SpiceJet, with projections to earn Rs 185 crore in 2025. Last season, the airline effectively employed two wide-body Airbus A340s, each capable of seating 324 passengers.

