SpiceJet Secures Strategic Haj Flight Operations for 2025

Domestic airline SpiceJet has announced that it has obtained rights to operate Haj flights in 2025 from four major Indian cities: Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya.

SpiceJet will manage over 100 dedicated flights using both narrow and wide-body aircraft, aiming to transport approximately 15,500 more pilgrims, translating to an 18 percent increase from this year's figures, stated the airline authorities.

The Haj pilgrimage season remains a vital revenue source for SpiceJet, with projections to earn Rs 185 crore in 2025. Last season, the airline effectively employed two wide-body Airbus A340s, each capable of seating 324 passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)