Schoolchildren Injured in Head-on Collision in U.P.
A school van and a tractor-trolley collided in Titawi, Uttar Pradesh, injuring five people, including four children. The serious accident occurred near Jagdheri bus stop, with three individuals in critical condition. The injured have been hospitalized, and police are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a serious accident on Monday, a school van collided head-on with a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Titawi district, resulting in injuries to five people, including four schoolchildren, according to local police reports.
The incident happened near the Jagdheri bus stop on the Shamli highway. The school van, carrying children home, unexpectedly crashed into a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane, causing significant injuries.
Ravish Kumar, the van driver, and the four injured children—Anut Kumar, Vedanshu, Ayushi, and Abhinav—have been admitted to the district hospital. The condition of three remains critical, and local police are investigating further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Mishap Spearheads New Safety Concerns in Russia
Tragedy on Lalsot-Kota Highway: Fatal Bus Crash Shakes Community
Capture of Highway Robbery Kingpin Shakes Punjab
Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses
Protests Erupt in Balochistan Over Kidnapping: Highway Blocked