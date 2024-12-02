Schoolchildren Injured in Head-on Collision in U.P.

In a serious accident on Monday, a school van collided head-on with a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Titawi district, resulting in injuries to five people, including four schoolchildren, according to local police reports.

The incident happened near the Jagdheri bus stop on the Shamli highway. The school van, carrying children home, unexpectedly crashed into a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane, causing significant injuries.

Ravish Kumar, the van driver, and the four injured children—Anut Kumar, Vedanshu, Ayushi, and Abhinav—have been admitted to the district hospital. The condition of three remains critical, and local police are investigating further.

