Revival at Sea: Swan Energy's Shipyard Comeback

Swan Energy Ltd (SEL), previously known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, announced the reopening of its Pipavav Shipyard in Gujarat on Monday. The shipyard has resumed ship refit operations, notably completing the refurbishment of the Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, ahead of schedule.

The refit, which started on September 4 and concluded by November 30, was realized in collaboration with Sadhav Offshore Engineering. This achievement highlights a pivotal moment in the shipyard's rebirth following Swan Energy's acquisition via the National Company Law Tribunal earlier this year.

Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan's Shipyard, emphasized the company's plans to position the shipyard as a premier maritime hub for defense and commercial ship manufacturing, aiming to enhance India's ship repair and construction capabilities globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)