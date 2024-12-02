Left Menu

Revival at Sea: Swan Energy's Shipyard Comeback

Swan Energy Ltd has resumed operations at its Pipavav Shipyard in Gujarat. The shipyard, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, completed the refit of the Indian Coast Guard vessel Raj Ratan ahead of schedule. This marks a significant milestone in the yard's revival under Swan Energy's management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swan Energy Ltd (SEL), previously known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, announced the reopening of its Pipavav Shipyard in Gujarat on Monday. The shipyard has resumed ship refit operations, notably completing the refurbishment of the Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, ahead of schedule.

The refit, which started on September 4 and concluded by November 30, was realized in collaboration with Sadhav Offshore Engineering. This achievement highlights a pivotal moment in the shipyard's rebirth following Swan Energy's acquisition via the National Company Law Tribunal earlier this year.

Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan's Shipyard, emphasized the company's plans to position the shipyard as a premier maritime hub for defense and commercial ship manufacturing, aiming to enhance India's ship repair and construction capabilities globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

