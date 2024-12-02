Revival at Sea: Swan Energy's Shipyard Comeback
Swan Energy Ltd has resumed operations at its Pipavav Shipyard in Gujarat. The shipyard, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, completed the refit of the Indian Coast Guard vessel Raj Ratan ahead of schedule. This marks a significant milestone in the yard's revival under Swan Energy's management.
- Country:
- India
Swan Energy Ltd (SEL), previously known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd, announced the reopening of its Pipavav Shipyard in Gujarat on Monday. The shipyard has resumed ship refit operations, notably completing the refurbishment of the Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, ahead of schedule.
The refit, which started on September 4 and concluded by November 30, was realized in collaboration with Sadhav Offshore Engineering. This achievement highlights a pivotal moment in the shipyard's rebirth following Swan Energy's acquisition via the National Company Law Tribunal earlier this year.
Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan's Shipyard, emphasized the company's plans to position the shipyard as a premier maritime hub for defense and commercial ship manufacturing, aiming to enhance India's ship repair and construction capabilities globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Committee Reviews Indian Coast Guard's Coastal Security Measures
India Sets Sail for Shipbuilding Supremacy by 2030
Daring Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Frees Fishermen from Pakistani Custody
Massive Methamphetamine Seizure by Indian Coast Guard
Record-Breaking Meth Haul: 5,500 kg Seized by Indian Coast Guard