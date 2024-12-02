Safety Oversight: Kanchenjunga Train Accident Report
The inquiry into the June 17 Kanchenjunga train accident categorized it as an 'error in train working,' as informed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Parliament. The accident, involving a rear-end collision, led to an inquiry report by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, prompting safety and reliability measures.
Country:
- India
The Kanchenjunga train accident on June 17 has been classified as an 'error in train working,' according to an inquiry report by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The government shared these findings with Parliament, highlighting the accident's classification.
The incident involved a rear-end collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a freight train in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed the event, explaining its occurrence in a double-line, electrified section equipped with automatic signaling.
In response to the inquiry, the Railway Board has implemented several key measures based on recommendations. These include the issuance of new guidelines for signaling reliability and a joint procedure for managing automatic signaling territories. The government is taking substantial steps to enhance railway safety standards and prevent future incidents.
