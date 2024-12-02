HCCB Launches New Greenfield Factory in Telangana

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages has inaugurated a cutting-edge Greenfield factory at Banda Thimmapur in Telangana's Siddipet district. The event took place on Monday with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presiding.

Spread across 49 acres, the newly built facility is the company's second in Telangana. With a total cost exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, Rs 1,400 crore has already been used in the current phase of this ambitious project. The factory boasts seven modern production lines and is expected to create direct and indirect jobs for 410 individuals.

'HCCB's investment in Banda Thimmapur reinforces Telangana's standing as a hub for global industrial investments,' said Reddy. 'We are dedicated to nurturing a business-friendly environment that promotes growth. HCCB's approach will generate employment, uplift local communities, and aid regional development.' Dignitaries, including Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with HCCB CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez, attended the inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)