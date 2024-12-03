ADB Commits $173 Million to Climate-Resilient Water Management in Cambodia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $173 million in loans and grants for two major projects to bolster climate-adaptive water resources management in Cambodia. These initiatives aim to enhance irrigation systems, reduce flood risks, and empower local communities with sustainable agricultural practices.

An $88 million project will focus on the Battambang and Pursat provinces in the Tonle Sap basin, where communities are highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Key Features:

Modernize irrigation systems to improve water delivery efficiency.

Implement eco-friendly and climate-adaptive water resource management practices.

Reduce flood risks and strengthen community resilience.

Funding Breakdown:

$4.3 million grant from the Asian Development Fund to enhance community capacity in climate-resilient water management.

$80 million loan co-financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), with ADB administering the project.

Technical assistance supported by a grant from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific to promote climate-mitigative irrigation water management.

An $85 million additional financing package will support ongoing efforts to modernize irrigation infrastructure in four provinces: Battambang, Kampong Cham, Kampong Thom, and Takeo.

Key Goals:

Enhance water delivery efficiency and boost the climate resilience of irrigation systems.

Share best practices with farmers to support sustainable and climate-smart agriculture.

Develop operational capacity for Cambodia's National Water Resources Management Data Center and associated information systems.

Prepare for future investments in flood and drought management.

ADB’s Commitment to Cambodia’s Climate Resilience

"ADB is dedicated to helping Cambodia address its climate challenges by investing in sustainable water management and agricultural resilience,” said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma. “These projects will modernize irrigation and flood management systems, empower farmers, and secure food production to protect livelihoods and ecosystems.”

Urgency of Action

Cambodia’s vulnerability to climate change is evident in its agriculture and water resource sectors. According to the country’s updated nationally determined contributions:

Frequent Floods: Wet season floods affect 4 million people annually, with financial losses estimated at $250 million (over 1% of GDP).

Rising Risks: Climate change is intensifying the frequency and severity of floods and droughts. Much of Cambodia’s agricultural land faces increased drought risks from rising temperatures and heat stress.

Historic Losses: Agricultural losses in the past two decades were primarily due to flooding, highlighting the urgent need for systemic solutions.

Impact on Communities and Ecosystems

The projects are expected to benefit rural communities significantly by enhancing food security and promoting sustainable livelihoods. Modernized irrigation infrastructure, coupled with climate-smart agricultural practices, will empower farmers to adapt to changing climatic conditions while boosting productivity. Additionally, investments in flood and drought management will protect both human settlements and natural ecosystems.

Path Forward

These initiatives align with Cambodia’s broader efforts to strengthen resilience against climate change. By addressing the dual challenges of water management and sustainable agriculture, the ADB projects aim to secure a more resilient and prosperous future for Cambodia.