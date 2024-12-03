Left Menu

Exide Industries Welcomes Prabal Bose as Senior President

Exide Industries Limited has appointed Mr. Prabal Bose as Senior President & Head of the Institutional Business Vertical. With nearly 30 years of experience in the B2B sector, Bose will be pivotal in driving growth and strengthening partnerships, playing a key role in India's development agenda.

Exide Industries Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Prabal Bose as the Senior President & Head of the Institutional Business Vertical. This strategic move aligns with the company's efforts to strengthen its B2B business operations.

With close to three decades of invaluable experience in growth strategy and partnerships, Bose's leadership is expected to fortify Exide's standing in the market. He previously held key positions at Siemens, demonstrating a strong command over the institutional sector across South Asia.

Exide's MD & CEO, Avik Roy, expressed enthusiastic support for Bose's appointment, underscoring the role of the Institutional Business Vertical in India's infrastructural and energy advancements. Bose's expertise is anticipated to drive significant developments and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

