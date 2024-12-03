Trademark Tussle: Mahindra vs. IndiGo over '6e'

In a brewing legal clash, Mahindra & Mahindra, the renowned automaker, is negotiating with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, over a contested trademark. The dispute centers around the use of '6e' in Mahindra's newly launched electric models.

Mahindra debuted two electric vehicles, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, earlier this month. The automaker has maintained that its 'BE 6e' trademark distinctly differs from IndiGo's '6E' airline designator, emphasizing no potential for confusion.

Despite this, InterGlobe Aviation has initiated legal proceedings, alleging trademark infringement. Mahindra has applied for trademark registration under class 12 for vehicles, aiming to differentiate its products. Discussions for an amicable resolution are ongoing between the two parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)