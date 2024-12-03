Left Menu

Trademark Tussle: Mahindra vs. IndiGo over '6e'

Mahindra & Mahindra is in talks with InterGlobe Aviation, owner of IndiGo airlines, to resolve a trademark dispute over '6e'. Mahindra recently launched electric brands BE 6e and XEV 9e, differing from IndiGo's '6E'. Legal challenges are ongoing as both parties seek resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a brewing legal clash, Mahindra & Mahindra, the renowned automaker, is negotiating with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, over a contested trademark. The dispute centers around the use of '6e' in Mahindra's newly launched electric models.

Mahindra debuted two electric vehicles, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, earlier this month. The automaker has maintained that its 'BE 6e' trademark distinctly differs from IndiGo's '6E' airline designator, emphasizing no potential for confusion.

Despite this, InterGlobe Aviation has initiated legal proceedings, alleging trademark infringement. Mahindra has applied for trademark registration under class 12 for vehicles, aiming to differentiate its products. Discussions for an amicable resolution are ongoing between the two parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

