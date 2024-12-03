Central Railway's Strategic Plans for Mahaparinirvan Divas

Central Railway (CR) has initiated crowd management strategies at key Mumbai stations for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas. Special holding areas have been set up to manage the anticipated heavy rush of people, an official reported.

The move follows a stampede at Bandra Terminus before Diwali. Thousands come to Mumbai annually to pay tribute to Ambedkar, whose death anniversary is on December 6, marked as Mahaparinirvan Divas. CR operates special trains to accommodate this influx.

Swapnil Nila, CR's Chief Public Relations Officer, announced holding areas at Dadar and Mumbai CSMT. Measures include barricading, banners with crowd information, and coordinated train schedules. Additional RPF personnel and restricted platform ticketing are among the steps taken for safety and order.

