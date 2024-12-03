Turkish Airlines Resumes Istanbul-Beirut Flights Amid Ongoing Tensions
Turkish Airlines, the national carrier, has restarted its flights from Istanbul to Beirut following a two-month suspension due to Middle Eastern conflicts. The airline is gradually increasing flight frequency, with plans for four daily flights starting December. The resumption follows a ceasefire agreement between conflicting parties.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Airlines has resumed its flights from Istanbul to Beirut after suspending them for over two months due to Middle Eastern conflicts, according to Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency.
The suspension, which began on September 21, was due to tensions between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah. A ceasefire was agreed upon last week, though both sides reported violations.
The airline plans an initial schedule of one flight per day, increasing to two daily flights by Friday and eventually four daily flights by December 11. Turkish Airlines did not immediately comment, but flights are available according to its website.
