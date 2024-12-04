Tragic Collision on Pilgrimage Route Claims Life

A tragic accident occurred near Aryankavu check post early on Wednesday morning when a minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims collided with a goods truck. The fatal crash resulted in the death of a 46-year-old pilgrim, according to police reports.

The collision, which took place around 4.30 am, left 19 others injured. An officer from the Thenmala police station confirmed that the minibus, returning to Tamil Nadu, was carrying 24 passengers, all of whom were returning from the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Of those injured in the crash, 17 are being treated at the Punalur Taluk Hospital, while two have been transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college for further treatment. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)