Tragic Collision on Pilgrimage Route Claims Life

A 46-year-old man died after a minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu collided with a goods truck near Aryankavu. The accident left 19 others injured, with 17 receiving treatment at Punalur Taluk hospital and two referred to Thiruvananthapuram medical college. The accident's cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A tragic accident occurred near Aryankavu check post early on Wednesday morning when a minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims collided with a goods truck. The fatal crash resulted in the death of a 46-year-old pilgrim, according to police reports.

The collision, which took place around 4.30 am, left 19 others injured. An officer from the Thenmala police station confirmed that the minibus, returning to Tamil Nadu, was carrying 24 passengers, all of whom were returning from the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Of those injured in the crash, 17 are being treated at the Punalur Taluk Hospital, while two have been transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college for further treatment. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

