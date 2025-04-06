Pilgrims Flock to Himachal Pradesh Shakti Peethas This Navratri

During Navratri, over 14.15 lakh pilgrims visited Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh, police reported. The Jawala Ji temple in Kangra district attracted the highest number of devotees, totaling 5.63 lakh visitors.

Other popular temples included Mata Bala Sundri in Sirmaur with 2.77 lakh visitors and Naina Devi in Bilaspur with 2.52 lakh, among others. Traffic data indicated that these temple towns saw an influx of 12,311 heavy vehicles, 51,123 light vehicles, and 40,413 two-wheelers.

Police, temple trusts, and local administrations worked in close coordination to ensure safe, efficient experiences for pilgrims, managing traffic flow and crowd control. Their commitment and round-the-clock efforts contributed to the successful facilitation of religious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)