Vizhinjam Port: India's Gateway to Global Shipping

Vizhinjam International Port, India's first deep-water transshipment hub, has completed its trial run and received the commercial commissioning certificate. The port is now ready for operations, having docked over 70 ships during trials. Despite challenges, including funding issues, progress continues on infrastructure and connectivity projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for India's maritime infrastructure, Vizhinjam International Port has received its commercial commissioning certificate after the successful completion of its trial run. The milestone certificate was handed over by an independent engineer from the renowned Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to Kerala's Minister for Ports, V N Vasavan.

The port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, stands as India's first international deep-water transshipment hub. During its trial run, over 70 ships were successfully docked, handling a substantial 1.47 lakh TEUs. An official inauguration event is anticipated, pending a date from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further enhancements are underway, including a planned railway link to improve connectivity and ongoing dialogue regarding land acquisition for surrounding infrastructure. Amidst funding challenges, with concerns about federal support, Vizhinjam Port remains poised to boost India's shipping capabilities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

