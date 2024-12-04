Hyderabad to Host Google's Only Cybersecurity Hub in APAC Region

In a significant boost for Hyderabad, Google has announced the establishment of its Global Security Engineering Centre (GSEC) in the city, marking it as the only such facility in the Asia-Pacific region outside Tokyo. This strategic move positions Hyderabad as a pivotal player in global cybersecurity initiatives, with Google's GSEC joining its counterparts in Dublin, Munich, and Malaga.

The Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, expressed pride in securing the investment, emphasizing Hyderabad's stature as a premier IT hub. The centre aims to foster groundbreaking research and AI-driven security solutions, while bolstering local cybersecurity expertise and employment, according to the Telangana CMO.

The GSEC announcement highlights intensifying competition among Indian states to attract tech investments. Google's expansion reflects Hyderabad's growing importance in the tech world, further solidified by the construction of its largest office outside the U.S. headquarters. Royal Hansen, Google's CIO, underscored the city's unique potential to shape global safety engineering.

Highlighting the city's digital prowess, Reddy identified Telangana's proactive partnerships with tech giants as vital to its leadership in the cybersecurity domain. The GSEC will facilitate collaborations with academic and government entities, enhance digital infrastructure, and address India's specific cybersecurity challenges, enhancing overall safety for millions of citizens.

This partnership is integral to Telangana's vision of a thriving tech ecosystem, aligning with initiatives like T-Fiber to connect rural areas digitally. GSEC will bolster Telangana's capability in setting global benchmarks for digital safety, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and academic growth in cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)