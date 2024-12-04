Aaradhya Disposal Industries: Paving the Path for IPO Success
Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd, a leader in high-quality paper products, plans an IPO to fund expansion and reach a revenue target of Rs 180 crore by FY2027. The Dewas-based company reported Rs 73.93 crore in revenue last fiscal year and exports to 16 countries, focusing on growth in Gulf markets.
- Country:
- India
Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd, renowned for manufacturing high-quality paper products, announced on Wednesday its intention to go public to fuel its ambitious expansion plans. The Dewas-based firm aims to achieve Rs 180 crore in revenue by the 2027 financial year.
Having reported Rs 73.93 crore in revenue and a profit of Rs 3.72 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2024, the company is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will support its strategic expansion and enhance operational capabilities. Khambatta Securities Limited has been appointed as the book running lead manager for the offering.
The company's products find application in retail packaging, food service, and commercial printing, and are exported to 16 countries, with a focus on Gulf markets. It continues to diversify its presence globally, operating two manufacturing plants with a total capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes per annum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Industrial Corridors: Paving the Way to Global Manufacturing Leadership
Boost for 'Made in India' Car Sensors: ISRO Chairman Advocates Domestic Manufacturing
Streamlining Visas: Boosting India's Manufacturing Prowess
AeroDef Symposium 2024: Leading Innovation in Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing
Interarch Expands Manufacturing to Meet Demand for Sustainable Buildings