Aaradhya Disposal Industries: Paving the Path for IPO Success

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Ltd, renowned for manufacturing high-quality paper products, announced on Wednesday its intention to go public to fuel its ambitious expansion plans. The Dewas-based firm aims to achieve Rs 180 crore in revenue by the 2027 financial year.

Having reported Rs 73.93 crore in revenue and a profit of Rs 3.72 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2024, the company is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO will support its strategic expansion and enhance operational capabilities. Khambatta Securities Limited has been appointed as the book running lead manager for the offering.

The company's products find application in retail packaging, food service, and commercial printing, and are exported to 16 countries, with a focus on Gulf markets. It continues to diversify its presence globally, operating two manufacturing plants with a total capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes per annum.

