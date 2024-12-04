Alliance Air's New Direct Flight to Ziro Takes Off with Promise
Alliance Air has launched a new direct flight service between Guwahati and Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The inaugural 18-seater flight marks a significant step in enhancing connectivity. Officials expressed optimism about the service's success, hinting at potential frequency increases in response to growing demand.
On Wednesday, domestic carrier Alliance Air inaugurated a direct flight route between Guwahati and Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant boost to regional connectivity, according to an official statement.
The 18-seat aircraft departed Guwahati at 12.55 pm, arriving in Ziro at 2 pm. The momentous occasion was attended by Lower Subansiri's Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP and Additional DC Heemani Mena, who were present at the Ziro airport to welcome the first flight.
Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP noted increased public and official interest in the new service, predicting its success and suggesting future expansion as demand grows. Alliance Air plans to operate two flights a week on this route, scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays.
