Left Menu

Rajasthan Unveils New Policies to Boost Investment and Employment

The Rajasthan government has introduced nine new policies in preparation for the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. These policies, announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aim to attract investments and provide employment opportunities. They focus on areas like MSME, export promotion, tourism, and clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:08 IST
Rajasthan Unveils New Policies to Boost Investment and Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government unveiled nine new policies ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit scheduled for next week, aiming to enhance investment influx and create jobs.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized that the newly introduced policies are crafted to attract investments while generating employment for numerous young people.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa hailed the initiatives as transformative, envisioning them as a milestone for the state's forward journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024