Rajasthan Unveils New Policies to Boost Investment and Employment

The Rajasthan government unveiled nine new policies ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit scheduled for next week, aiming to enhance investment influx and create jobs.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized that the newly introduced policies are crafted to attract investments while generating employment for numerous young people.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa hailed the initiatives as transformative, envisioning them as a milestone for the state's forward journey.

