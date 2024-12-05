Left Menu

16th GRIHA Summit: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Development for Climate Resilience

The 16th GRIHA Summit in New Delhi gathers industry leaders to discuss 'Accelerating Climate Action in the Built Environment.' The event highlights sustainable urban development, emphasizes the need for decarbonization in construction, and aligns with India's 2047 vision. Key discussions and MoUs focus on making built environments more climate-resilient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:56 IST
16th GRIHA Summit: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Development for Climate Resilience
Shashwat magazine launch at the 16th GRIHA Summit 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th GRIHA Summit, a key event organized by the GRIHA Council, commenced in New Delhi, focusing on the theme 'Accelerating Climate Action in the Built Environment.' The summit brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to explore sustainable urban development and resilience strategies in the face of climate change challenges.

With the fast-approaching 2030 and 2050 global climate deadlines, the summit serves as an essential platform for discussing climate-resilient development. Aligning with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047,' it integrates sustainable development with economic growth, social progress, and environmental goals.

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, President of GRIHA Council, emphasized the interdependence of stakeholders in building inclusive infrastructure, while Abhay Bakre of MNRE highlighted the building sector's potential to meet sustainability goals. A newly signed MoU between GRIHA and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan aims to promote green initiatives in schools, underscoring education's role in fostering sustainability awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024