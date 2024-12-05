16th GRIHA Summit: Pioneering Sustainable Urban Development for Climate Resilience
The 16th GRIHA Summit in New Delhi gathers industry leaders to discuss 'Accelerating Climate Action in the Built Environment.' The event highlights sustainable urban development, emphasizes the need for decarbonization in construction, and aligns with India's 2047 vision. Key discussions and MoUs focus on making built environments more climate-resilient.
The 16th GRIHA Summit, a key event organized by the GRIHA Council, commenced in New Delhi, focusing on the theme 'Accelerating Climate Action in the Built Environment.' The summit brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to explore sustainable urban development and resilience strategies in the face of climate change challenges.
With the fast-approaching 2030 and 2050 global climate deadlines, the summit serves as an essential platform for discussing climate-resilient development. Aligning with India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047,' it integrates sustainable development with economic growth, social progress, and environmental goals.
Dr. Vibha Dhawan, President of GRIHA Council, emphasized the interdependence of stakeholders in building inclusive infrastructure, while Abhay Bakre of MNRE highlighted the building sector's potential to meet sustainability goals. A newly signed MoU between GRIHA and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan aims to promote green initiatives in schools, underscoring education's role in fostering sustainability awareness.
