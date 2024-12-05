Crypto Surge: Bitcoin Shatters $100K, Impact on Global Currencies

Bitcoin reached an unprecedented milestone on Thursday, surpassing $100,000 for the first time. The rise is attributed to optimistic expectations about the regulatory environment under President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

In contrast, French political instability did not deter the euro, which experienced a modest gain. Analysts suggest that the market had already priced in the implications of the French government's collapse.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen strengthened significantly, influenced by speculation around impending interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, with key policy decisions looming later this month.

