Crypto Surge: Bitcoin Shatters $100K, Impact on Global Currencies

Bitcoin skyrocketed past $100,000 as anticipation of favorable cryptocurrency regulations under Trump's leadership boosted investor confidence. Despite political and economic turmoil in France, the euro remains stable. The Japanese yen appreciated as traders awaited key decisions from the Bank of Japan regarding interest rate hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:17 IST
Bitcoin reached an unprecedented milestone on Thursday, surpassing $100,000 for the first time. The rise is attributed to optimistic expectations about the regulatory environment under President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

In contrast, French political instability did not deter the euro, which experienced a modest gain. Analysts suggest that the market had already priced in the implications of the French government's collapse.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen strengthened significantly, influenced by speculation around impending interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, with key policy decisions looming later this month.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

