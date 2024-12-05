Azoria Meritocracy ETF Challenges DEI Initiatives at Mar-a-Lago Event
Azoria Asset Management plans to launch the Azoria Meritocracy ETF, which excludes companies with quantitative DEI commitments, at an event in Mar-a-Lago. Led by CEO James Fishback, the fund aims to raise $1 billion. Analysts express skepticism about its success and impact on corporate policies.
Azoria Asset Management is set to unveil the Azoria Meritocracy ETF at a high-profile event at Mar-a-Lago, home of President-elect Donald Trump. This fund aims to exclude companies that have committed to DEI measures, marking a clear stance against the popular ESG investment trend.
Headed by CEO James Fishback, Azoria seeks to target companies within the Standard & Poor's 500 index, barring those engaging in what they deem as anti-meritocratic hiring practices. This launch reflects a broader debate within the investment community about the role and impact of ESG-focused funds.
While skepticism surrounds the ETF's potential success, with questions about its influence and traction, it's clear that Azoria plans to position itself as an activist entity challenging existing corporate norms. Prominent figures such as Cathie Wood are slated to speak, further highlighting the event's significance.
