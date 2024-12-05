Left Menu

Egyptian Pound Breaches 50: Market Pressures and IMF Implications

The Egyptian pound closed over the 50-pound mark per dollar for the first time since March, a pivotal change influenced by an $8 billion IMF deal. Upcoming treasury bill maturations and IMF repayments, alongside rapid money supply growth, amplify currency pressure and inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:40 IST
Egyptian Pound Breaches 50: Market Pressures and IMF Implications

The Egyptian pound has surpassed the 50-pound threshold against the dollar for the first time since March, as reported by Egypt's central bank on Thursday. This shift highlights ongoing economic pressures and the implications of an $8 billion financial agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Since Egypt's deal with the IMF on March 6, the pound has navigated near the 50 mark, constrained by the promise to allow market supply and demand to dictate the currency's valuation. Recent weeks have seen intensified pressure, exacerbated by the upcoming maturation of Egyptian pound treasury bills held by foreign investors, as noted by analysts and industry insiders.

The maturity of substantial treasury bills in December and March threatens to increase dollar demand, particularly if foreign investors choose to repatriate funds. Additionally, rapid expansion of Egypt's money supply, growing 29.59% over the year to September, has compounded the strain on the dollar exchange rate, further fueling inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024