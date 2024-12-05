Left Menu

Renewed Momentum for Kerala's Semi-High-Speed Rail: Silver Line Saga

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation is reviving plans for the Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project, having held positive discussions with Southern Railway. The project faced opposition due to environmental and displacement concerns. Recent dialogues focus on addressing these issues for potential project continuation.

Updated: 05-12-2024 20:52 IST
Kerala's quest to revitalize the ambitious Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project found renewed energy as Kerala Rail Development Corporation officials held encouraging discussions with Southern Railway authorities.

Following the meeting, Managing Director Ajith Kumar expressed optimism, noting that talks were progressing positively, with further discussions planned.

The project, designed to cut travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod across a 530-kilometre stretch, was halted amid protests. Recent dialogues, following input from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, aim to resolve technical, environmental, and social concerns.

