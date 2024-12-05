Renewed Momentum for Kerala's Semi-High-Speed Rail: Silver Line Saga

Kerala's quest to revitalize the ambitious Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project found renewed energy as Kerala Rail Development Corporation officials held encouraging discussions with Southern Railway authorities.

Following the meeting, Managing Director Ajith Kumar expressed optimism, noting that talks were progressing positively, with further discussions planned.

The project, designed to cut travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod across a 530-kilometre stretch, was halted amid protests. Recent dialogues, following input from Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, aim to resolve technical, environmental, and social concerns.

