Left Menu

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Unsteady Labor Market

The U.S. labor market shows signs of easing with a slight rise in unemployment benefit claims, while a separate report reveals a narrowing trade deficit due to declining imports. Economists forecast continued fluctuations in trade data and employment trends as the new administration's policies unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:37 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Amid Unsteady Labor Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The American labor market is showing mixed signals as initial jobless claims increased slightly last week, highlighting a trend of gradual easing, according to new data from the Labor Department. This comes as sluggish hiring persists, with some workers staying on unemployment benefits longer.

At the same time, the U.S. trade deficit contracted significantly in October, propelled by a notable drop in imports, especially in goods and capital items. This development might give a temporary boost to economic growth in the current quarter, amid concerns over future tariffs from the incoming administration.

Economists remain cautious, predicting potential volatility in both trade and the labor market into 2025. The upcoming policies on tariffs and tax could further affect these sectors, while steady layoffs indicate resilience in job growth despite earlier Fed interest rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024