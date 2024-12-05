Rajya Sabha Clears Landmark Aviation Reform Bill

In a historic move to modernize India's aviation industry, the Rajya Sabha has unanimously passed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024. This landmark legislation aims to overhaul the outdated Aircraft Act of 1934, infusing the sector with contemporary provisions designed to match international standards.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted the bill's transformative potential, emphasizing improvements in regulatory frameworks and domestic manufacturing capabilities. Naidu noted that the legislation complements international conventions, ensuring India's aviation standards are globally competitive.

The minister addressed concerns over rising airfares, attributing them partly to fuel costs. He called for state interventions on VAT reductions to mitigate this issue. The bill also sets mechanisms to manage sudden fare hikes. The legislation will enhance aviation safety, streamline business processes, and eliminate redundancies, marking a significant step forward for India's civil aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)