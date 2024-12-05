Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Auto-Rickshaw Overturns on Siblings

A tragic incident occurred when an auto-rickshaw overturned on two sisters crossing a road, resulting in the death of a one-year-old girl and injuries to her sibling. The driver fled the scene, and the police are pursuing the case, relying on a complaint by the girls' father.

Updated: 05-12-2024 23:25 IST
A fatal accident has claimed the life of a one-year-old girl and injured her sister after an auto-rickshaw overturned on them. The incident occurred as the siblings crossed a road, with the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The deceased child's father, Raju, reported that his daughters, Mansa (13) and Sapna, had gone out to buy food. During the trip, the auto-rickshaw accident happened, leaving Mansa with minor injuries and Sapna severely hurt.

The girls were immediately transported to a hospital, where unfortunately, Sapna succumbed to her injuries. Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the driver who fled the scene. The body has been returned to the family following postmortem procedures.

