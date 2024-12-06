Market Shifts as UnitedHealth and Tech Stocks Decline

U.S. stock markets saw a minor decline on Thursday, primarily driven by significant drops in UnitedHealth shares and a slight easing in technology stocks.

Investors are keenly awaiting Friday's employment report, especially after the tragic murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which has led health insurers to reassess risks.

The Federal Reserve's future decisions remain a focal point, particularly with a new administration expected to be favorable to markets. Stocks fluctuated amid this backdrop with recent economic data and geopolitical developments influencing investor behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)