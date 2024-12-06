Markets Shaken: Political Turbulence and Anticipation of U.S. Economic Indicators

Asian stock markets experienced a decline on Friday, influenced by political instability in South Korea, which led to concern among investors.

Meanwhile, market participants globally are in anticipation of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to determine potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this month. The outcome could significantly affect the financial markets as a strong report may deter expected rate cuts, while a weak one could exacerbate economic concerns.

Bitcoin saw a fluctuation, briefly surpassing $100,000 amid investor speculation on U.S. regulatory changes, before settling lower. Oil prices also declined despite OPEC+'s delayed output increase, reflecting the market's cautious stance as key economic indicators loom.

