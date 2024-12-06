India's Economic Boom: Unveiling the $55 Trillion Vision

India is anticipated to become a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047, according to Dr. K V Subramanian, the Executive Director of India at the IMF. At the launch of his book 'India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse', Subramanian highlighted phenomenal investment opportunities for Americans over the next two decades.

During the event organized by the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), Subramanian encouraged investors to consider the Indian market, predicting returns threefold to their initial investments. In his extensive analysis, he reflects on India's post-2014 economic reforms, crucial for this growth trajectory.

Subramanian further called upon the Indian diaspora to leverage India's favorable growth conditions, suggesting savings in Indian banks due to higher interest rates than those in the US. With salary growth potentially doubling every five years, he asserted India's potential to excel and urged enhancement of the quality of life in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)