Mahindra to Defend BE 6e Trademark Against IndiGo's Objections

In a developing legal dispute, Mahindra has announced its intention to contest the trademark rights for BE 6e against IndiGo, an airline operated by InterGlobe Aviation Limited. The automaker, known for its innovative electric vehicle portfolio, plans to launch its new Electric Origin SUV with the name 'BE 6'.

Mahindra has already applied for trademark registration under class 12, covering vehicles, for the BE 6e. The company emphasizes that the 'BE' mark is already registered under Mahindra and stands for their 'born electric' platform. IndiGo has raised concerns about Mahindra's use of the name 6E, citing potential brand confusion.

Mahindra, however, contends that there is a clear distinction between its trademark BE 6e and IndiGo's 6E, noting that they operate in different industries with distinctly styled brands. In a statement, Mahindra also highlighted a past objection made by Tata Motors against IndiGo's use of the IndiGo mark, underlining a perceived inconsistency in IndiGo's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)