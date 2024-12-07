Left Menu

NCRTC Transforms RRTS Stations into Multifunctional Hubs

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is developing integrated parking and commercial hubs at RRTS stations to improve passenger convenience and station utility. This initiative includes leasing spaces for diverse commercial use, enhancing mobility and business opportunities. Developers are invited to submit proposals by December 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:18 IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to revolutionize its RRTS stations by integrating parking and commercial spaces, as per a statement released on Saturday. This initiative targets enhanced convenience for passengers while optimizing the use of parking areas.

NCRTC has opened calls for expressions of interest from developers to lease and develop these spaces at six key stations, including DPS Rajnagar Guldhar and Meerut South, among others. The project aims to transform these parking lots into multifunctional hubs, with commercial facilities ranging from food courts to studio apartments.

This effort is part of NCRTC's broader strategy to convert RRTS stations into vibrant commercial centers. The current train services cover a 42 km stretch, with trials extending along the larger corridor, aiming to blend improved mobility with new business prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

