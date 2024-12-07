Water Transversality Global Awards: A Blueprint for Environmental Resilience

A significant gathering unfolded in New Delhi, India, as the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave commenced on December 5th, 2024. Dr. Arvind Kumar, President of the India Water Foundation, underscored the event's aim to solve complex puzzles involving water, energy, environment, and health at its opening.

The Minister of State, Harsh Malhotra, alongside Dr. Kumar, inaugurated the gathering, with support from dignitaries, including Mikiko Tanaka of UN ESCAP and Colonel Akhilesh Kumar Pandey of India Post, who marked the occasion with a special commemorative cover.

Throughout the two-day conclave, notable speakers and sessions explored environmental degradation, equity challenges, and policy integration. Awards were presented to innovators across sectors, celebrating leadership and lifetime achievements in water management and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)