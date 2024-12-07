Left Menu

Water Transversality Global Awards: A Blueprint for Environmental Resilience

The Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave, held on December 5-6, 2024, in New Delhi, addressed critical issues of water sustainability, energy, and environmental health. The event featured plenaries and 18 sessions, awarding commendations for innovations and contributions in water management across multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:56 IST
Pioneering Global Call to Action: Transversality Awards and Conclave. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A significant gathering unfolded in New Delhi, India, as the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave commenced on December 5th, 2024. Dr. Arvind Kumar, President of the India Water Foundation, underscored the event's aim to solve complex puzzles involving water, energy, environment, and health at its opening.

The Minister of State, Harsh Malhotra, alongside Dr. Kumar, inaugurated the gathering, with support from dignitaries, including Mikiko Tanaka of UN ESCAP and Colonel Akhilesh Kumar Pandey of India Post, who marked the occasion with a special commemorative cover.

Throughout the two-day conclave, notable speakers and sessions explored environmental degradation, equity challenges, and policy integration. Awards were presented to innovators across sectors, celebrating leadership and lifetime achievements in water management and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

