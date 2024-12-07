Rising Rajasthan: Global Investment Summit 2024 Kicks Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 on Monday. Attending as the chief guest, the Prime Minister will deliver the opening address and unveil the Rajasthan Global Business Expo.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will present the welcome speech, outlining his government's plans and growth strategies to double Rajasthan's economy to USD 350 billion over the next five years. The state has already secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 30 lakh crore in preparation for the event.

The inaugural session will feature prominent business leaders and diplomats, including Kumar Mangalam Birla and Gautam Adani. Ministers and diplomats from 32 countries will also participate. The summit will host country sessions, a Non-Resident Rajasthani conclave, and discussions on women entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and more.

