Assam Boosts Ethanol Production with Incentives Amid India's Eco-Friendly Fuel Drive

The Assam government has approved Rs 2 incentive per litre for grain-based ethanol to increase farmers' income and encourage cleaner fuel use. This aligns with India's E20 fuel targets, while diesel blending remains experimental due to safety concerns. India's eco-friendly fuel initiatives continue to advance, aiming for ambitious emission goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has introduced a production-linked incentive, valued at Rs 2 per litre, to encourage grain-based ethanol production, aimed at improving the financial conditions of farmers and promoting cleaner fuel alternatives. A crucial rice producer, Assam, targets a three-year implementation period following a recent cabinet decision.

India, in its pursuit of eco-friendly fuel, launched its E20 blended petrol in April 2023, with widespread availability anticipated soon. The ambitious national goal is to achieve 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol by 2024-25 and escalate to 30 percent by 2029-30, advancing the original deadline from 2030 to 2025.

While ethanol blending in diesel remains experimental due to safety concerns, especially potential fuel tank deposits, the government maintains caution. India continues to hold strong at international climate forums, pursuing ambitious objectives under its Panchamrit pledge, including net-zero emissions by 2070 and reduced GDP emissions intensity by 45 percent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

