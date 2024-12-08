Assam Boosts Ethanol Production with Incentives Amid India's Eco-Friendly Fuel Drive

The Assam government has introduced a production-linked incentive, valued at Rs 2 per litre, to encourage grain-based ethanol production, aimed at improving the financial conditions of farmers and promoting cleaner fuel alternatives. A crucial rice producer, Assam, targets a three-year implementation period following a recent cabinet decision.

India, in its pursuit of eco-friendly fuel, launched its E20 blended petrol in April 2023, with widespread availability anticipated soon. The ambitious national goal is to achieve 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol by 2024-25 and escalate to 30 percent by 2029-30, advancing the original deadline from 2030 to 2025.

While ethanol blending in diesel remains experimental due to safety concerns, especially potential fuel tank deposits, the government maintains caution. India continues to hold strong at international climate forums, pursuing ambitious objectives under its Panchamrit pledge, including net-zero emissions by 2070 and reduced GDP emissions intensity by 45 percent. (ANI)

