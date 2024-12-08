Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Barabanki

A tragic motorcycle collision in Barabanki's Fatehpur tehsil area resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injury of another. The accident involved Umakant Singh and Rajesh Kumar crashing into Ankit's motorcycle. Singh and Kumar were declared dead, and Ankit was transferred to a district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Barabanki's Fatehpur tehsil, where a motorcycle collision claimed the lives of two individuals and left another injured. According to police, the accident occurred on Saturday night.

Umakant Singh, 45, and Rajesh Kumar, 55, were traveling when their motorcycle crashed into Ankit's, who is 25 years old. The injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Center in Suratganj.

Medical personnel declared Singh and Kumar dead, while Ankit was referred to the district hospital for further treatment. Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh confirmed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

