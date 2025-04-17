Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Swift Response Protocols for Road Accident Victims
The Supreme Court has directed State Governments and Union Territories to develop swift response protocols to ensure immediate help for victims of road accidents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways must convene meetings with relevant departments to implement these protocols within six months.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a directive for State Governments and Union Territories to create swift response protocols for road accident victims. This move is in response to the increasing number of road accidents across the country, where victims often face delays in receiving immediate assistance.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the urgency for states and UTs to establish these protocols at the grassroots level. The court ordered the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to organize meetings with relevant departments to discuss implementation strategies, including optimizing drivers' working hours.
The directive follows an appeal by advocate Kishan Chand Jain, highlighting the need for an efficient aid system for road accident victims. States and UTs have been given six months to develop and implement these protocols to ensure rapid assistance for affected individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
