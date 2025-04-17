Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Swift Response Protocols for Road Accident Victims

The Supreme Court has directed State Governments and Union Territories to develop swift response protocols to ensure immediate help for victims of road accidents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways must convene meetings with relevant departments to implement these protocols within six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:32 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Swift Response Protocols for Road Accident Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for State Governments and Union Territories to create swift response protocols for road accident victims. This move is in response to the increasing number of road accidents across the country, where victims often face delays in receiving immediate assistance.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the urgency for states and UTs to establish these protocols at the grassroots level. The court ordered the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to organize meetings with relevant departments to discuss implementation strategies, including optimizing drivers' working hours.

The directive follows an appeal by advocate Kishan Chand Jain, highlighting the need for an efficient aid system for road accident victims. States and UTs have been given six months to develop and implement these protocols to ensure rapid assistance for affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025