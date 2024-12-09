Rajasthan: The Rising Hub of Investment in India

At the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, spotlighted India's growing investment climate, particularly in Rajasthan. Speaking at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, Birla attributed the competitive environment among states to cooperative federalism that significantly boosts business expansion.

Birla shared that, over his 30-year professional journey, the intensity of competition among Indian states to draw in investments is unprecedented. He expressed that as Rajasthan progresses, so does India, inviting global investors to capitalize on Rajasthan's potential. Notably, he delineated Rajasthan's strengths using the acronym MITR, which stands for minerals, infrastructure, tourism, and renewable energy.

These elements, Birla emphasized, are pivotal to the state's economic advancement. Underlining Rajasthan's strategic measures to nurture a sustainable investment environment, he affirmed Rajasthan's readiness to welcome businesses globally. The Vision for Developed Rajasthan 2047 outlines ambitious aims for industrial expansion and poverty eradication, forecasting a prosperous future.

In parallel, the ongoing Rising Rajasthan Summit in Jaipur hosts a spectrum of global investors from December 9 to December 11, aiming to showcase Rajasthan's burgeoning potential as an industrial and trade nexus. The event also sees the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other distinguished industrialists, reinforcing the state's growing allure as an investment destination.

