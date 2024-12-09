Left Menu

Rajasthan: Unlocking Economic Growth Through Abundant Resources

Chairman Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group praised Rajasthan's vast natural resources at the Rising Rajasthan Summit. He emphasized the state's mineral wealth, noting resources like oil and gas, as catalysts for economic development. The event aims to attract global investors, showcasing Rajasthan's potential as an industrial hub.

Updated: 09-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:02 IST
Rajasthan: Unlocking Economic Growth Through Abundant Resources
Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal at the ongoing 'Rising Rajasthan Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday addressed the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit,' lauding Rajasthan's abundant natural resources as pivotal to economic advancement. Held from December 9 to December 11 in Jaipur, the summit seeks to attract global investors while spotlighting Rajasthan's vast economic potential.

Agarwal highlighted the state's unique position, stating, "Rajasthan is rich in natural resources, offering immense opportunities for growth." He cited critical resources like oil, gas, potash, and silver, emphasizing their role in bolstering industrial development.

Furthermore, he noted Rajasthan's reserves of decorative stones, which surpass Italy's, presenting substantial prospects for the construction sector. The event underscores Rajasthan's strategic proximity to industrialized Gujarat, potentially fostering collaborations and infrastructure enhancements.

The summit has become a focal point for showcasing Rajasthan as a prime investment destination. Attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, it reveals Rajasthan's strides in development and innovation. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced new policies to further improve the business ecosystem, signaling a robust framework for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

